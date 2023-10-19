Netflix announces changes that appear in Spain and involve raising prices and eliminating subscription plans. What is going to happen?

Ver Sonic Prime o The Pokémon Janitor It can be more expensive in Spain. At its last investor meeting, Netflix has celebrated outstanding results, with strong profits, announcing a price increase and elimination of plans with a series of changes that look at several countries, including Spain.

The streaming platform borders on 250 million subscribers, with greater growth than expected after eliminating the possibility of sharing accounts. In the call to investors, he confirmed that he is going to follow the strategy applied in the United States, and that it has given such good results to countries such as Germany, Brazil, Japan or Spainaccording to El Confidencial.

And what does that mean? The elimination of the Basic Plan of €7.99 per month and the implementation of the Plan with €5.49 ads. If a user does not want to watch ads on Netflix, they will have to pay €5 more than now to subscribe to the €12.99 Standard Plan, although this adds the option of having more simultaneous viewing within the same home. This is how the new Netflix subscription plans in Spain for new registrations and/or rate changes:

Plan with ads – €5.49 per month.

Basic Plan

Standard Plan – €12.99 per month.

Plan Premium – €17.99 per month.

Of course, watching the Pokémon series, its movies or even the Castlevania series is going to be more expensive in Spain.

Netflix Spain, price increase and elimination of plans?

Bad news that Netflix brings to Spain, which could get worse if the new rate system that the company is going to implement in United States, France and the United Kingdom. In these three countries, the company has decided to increase the subscription price in practically all of its plans. The United States bears the brunt, with an increase in the Premium Plan that reaches $22.99 per month and a Standard Plan that amounts to $15.49 per month.

Our French neighbors, who use the same currency, will become pay up to €19.99 per month for the Premium Plan y €10.99 per month for the Basic Plan, although they will continue to pay €12.99 per month for the Standard Plan. There, for the moment, nothing has been indicated about eliminating this plan.

What will happen to Netflix users in Spain? At the moment, it is not at all clear. The logical path is price rise of subscription at the same rate as France and other European territories, however, the statements from the investors meeting point to a path similar to that of the United States, with the Elimination of a plan and raising prices of the hand.

Source 1 | Source 2