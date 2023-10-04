Mark Hamill has a second chance thanks to Netflix. The streaming platform revives the actor’s last project, which was a failure.

Netflix has resurrected a dead Mark Hamill comedy. The Machine has become a great success on the streaming platform just four months after its failure at the box office. Based on Bert Kreischer’s viral monologue, the action comedy stars the comedian himself as a fictional version of himself and the Star Wars Luke Skywalker actor as Bert’s father. It follows their adventures after they are kidnapped by Russian gangsters whom Bert harmed during a drunken bender two decades earlier. Released in theaters on May 26, The Machine was a box office failure. It barely raised $10 million and did not recover its investment of about $20 million.

Four months after its failure at the box office, The action comedy has become a hit on Netflix. In the week of September 25 to October 1, The Machine received 5.7 million hours of viewing and 3.1 million total views. That places Mark Hamill’s film in seventh place on the charts and marking its first week in the Top 10. Of course, in Spain we do not have the film available on streaming yet. Yes, it is available in our country to rent or buy its digital edition.

The second chance for ‘The Machine’ in streaming

Legendary Pictures

The Machine got off to a poor start at the box office, with a $5 million opening weekend. However, this was less an indictment of the Mark Hamill movie and more a result of the crowded competition it faced over Memorial Day weekend, which included The Little Mermaid, Kandahar, All About My Father and You Hurt My Feelings. However, The Machine didn’t fare much better in its second weekend, as its gross dropped 66 percent to $1.7 million. In fact, it finished in eighth place at the box office. Now you have a second chance thanks to Netflix. Hopefully in our country we can also enjoy it in streaming.