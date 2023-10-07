The movie Reptiles is triumphing on Netflix and now we reveal the inspiration it had from real events.

Attention SPOILERS. In the world of entertainment, the true crime genre has seen an unprecedented boom in recent years. Stories of police corruption, horrific murders and institutional entanglements continue to captivate the public. Reptiles, Netflix’s latest crime thriller, is no exception and presents an intriguing mystery for lovers of this genre.

Grant Singer’s film centers on the mysterious murder of young real estate agent Summer, and how her death connects a series of characters in a web of deception. Despite being fictional, Reptiles seems like a realistic crime thriller, which leads us to wonder if it is based on a true story. The answer to this question is somewhat complicated.

It is inspired, not based.

Reptiles takes cues from crime classics, following detectives as they gather clues and investigate the case. The film shows how detective Tommy Nichols, played by Benicio del Toro, and his partner Dan Cleary, played by Ato Essendoh, identify a group of suspects related to Summer before her death. Could it be Summer’s boyfriend Will, played by Justin Timberlake, who seems more interested in her business than grieving? Could Will’s domineering mother, Camille, played by Frances Fisher, have influenced his behavior? What about Summer’s ex-husband Sam, played by Karl Glusman, who is involved in the drug trade? And who is the mysterious Eli Phillips, played by Michael Pitt, who seems to have problems with both Will and Summer?

The Reptiles movie focuses on how Nichols and his team gather clues and advance their investigation, giving viewers an immersive and realistic experience. Given this meticulous focus on the crime genre, it stands to reason that it could be based on a true story. Although the answer is not as direct as it might seem, the film takes inspiration from real events and films.

Among the inspirations for Reptiles is Zodiac (2007), David Fincher’s film that explores the unsolved mystery of the Zodiac killer in the San Francisco Bay Area during the 1960s and 1970s. Although Zodiac does not solve the case, its parallels with real crimes make him a benchmark of the genre.

Another source of inspiration was In Cold Blood (1967), a film based on the novel of the same name by Truman Capote. Capote’s novel, which was published in 1959, chronicles the Clutter family murders in 1959 and is an influential example of the true crime genre.

Additionally, The Conversation, directed by Francis Ford Coppola in 1974, influenced the film. Although fictional, the film takes place in the context of Watergate, which gives it a touch of reality and paranoia.

It looks like these real events.

Reptiles

Reptile concludes with a surprising twist in which it is revealed that several corrupt police officers are involved in the plot. This twist is reminiscent of the real-life case of Lindsay Buziak, a Canadian real estate agent murdered in 2008. Although Buziak’s case remains unsolved, the film draws notable parallels.

Netflix’s Reptiles is a work of fiction, its realism and elements inspired by real crimes make viewers feel immersed in an authentic investigative thriller. Although not directly based on a true story, the film captures the essence of true crimes and their unsolved mysteries.