The premiere of The Fall of the House of Usher has been a success on Netflix. However, controversy with an actor forced some scenes to be deleted.

Netflix had to remove some scenes from its latest series because of an actor. In an unexpected turn during the production of the series The Fall of the House of Usher, the North American streaming platform was forced to take a drastic measure. As reported by Entertainment Weekly last April 2022, Bruce Greenwood replaced Frank Langella in the role of Roderick Usher due to reports of inappropriate behavior on the filming set.

Frank Langella’s departure from The Fall of the House of Usher represented a major obstacle in Netflix’s production. After all, He played one of the main characters and the series had already been filming for more than two months.. Frank Langella was forced to leave The Fall of the House of Usher after being accused of sexual harassment, including inappropriate comments towards a co-star on the set. Of course, that is an attitude that cannot and should not be tolerated in any way.

“It was a fucking emergency re-recording.”

All of his scenes were deleted and later reshot with Bruce Greenwood, generating tensions among the cast and the Netflix production team. Kate Siegel, star of The Fall of the House of Usher (as Camille L’Espanaye), confirmed this on X (Twitter). Kate Siegel responded with three bullseye emojis to filmmaker Brian Duffield’s comment. One comment claiming that every take of Greenwood as Roderick in the series was “a fucking emergency reshoot.”

As reported by Deadline, This necessary change was made halfway through filming the Netflix series. An unexpected turn that, without a doubt, altered the course of production. And he stressed the importance of addressing and taking action against inappropriate conduct in the entertainment industry.

You can read more series news so as not to miss the news!