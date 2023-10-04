Directed by Toshio Kawaguchi and written by Naoki Urasawa himself, Pluto lands in the Netflix catalog on October 26, 2023 and promises to be one of the anime series of the year.

There is less left for Netflix to incorporate Pluto, the new serie anime based on the popular manga Naoki Urasawa whose script is written by the author himself under the direction of Toshio Kawaguchi.

With its premiere getting closer and closer, the platform wanted to continue opening the fans’ mouths with the launch of the final trailer for Plutowhich we leave you at the top of this content so you can take a look.

Osamu Tezuka’s classic comes to life in new Netflix anime

Published in 2003, Pluto is a manga made by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki that serves as a reboot of one of the most iconic characters in Japanese manganime, Astroboy (Atom in its original version), work of the legendary Osamu Tezuka.

Its plot takes place in a future where robots increasingly resemble human beings and, after a war that devastated the Persian Empire, machines have now gained rights similar to people.

Under this premise we continue to Gesicht, a robot detective who works for Europol and investigates a case that revolves around the murders of robots and humans that are taking place.

However, the case soon becomes complicated when evidence begins to suggest that the person responsible for this wave of crimes is a robot.

While investigating the case, Gesicht crosses paths with Astroboy, the famous robot boy who acted as an ambassador of peace at the end of the war in the Persian Empire and who, as it could not be otherwise, will find himself involved in the investigation.

The series is produced by Studio M2, Genco and Tezuka Productions under distribution by Netflix.

With a total of eight episodes, Pluto premieres in the Netflix catalog on October 26, 2023. What did you think of this latest trailer for the series? Tell us your impressions through our comments section.