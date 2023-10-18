Netflix has raised the price of several of its basic and premium plans again in several countries (not yet in Spain, but France). The basic plans with ads and standard remain the same, but the basic plan will disappear in Spain next week for new subscribers.

Netflix has announced a new price increase for several of its plans, effective immediately this Wednesday, in the United States, France and the United Kingdom. It is in the plans Basic and plan Premium.

At the moment There is no date for it to arrive in Spainbut if we look at the prices in France, we can deduce what Netflix will cost in Spain soon.

He Basic plan (without ads) will cost 10,99 euros (before it cost 7.99 euros) and the Plan Premium it will cost 19,99 euros (before it was 17.99 euros) per month.

The other two plans will continue as usual: Basic plan with ads for €5.49 per month and Standard plan at €12.99 per month.

Therefore, they would stay like this (in France):

Standard plan with ads: €5.49 per month Basic plan for 10,99 € per month (+3 euros) Standard plan at €12.99 per month Premium plan at 19,99 € per month (+2 euros)

For now, yes, this is only in France, the United States and the United Kingdom. At the moment we do not know when this price increase will arrive in Spain, but it should be a matter of time.

But this is not the only change: the basic plan (the one that increases in price) is going to disappear as such in Spain for new subscribers, as already happened in some countries this summer.

The basic plan will also disappear in Spain

This summer, the basic plan in several countries became unavailable to new subscribers, prompting subscribers to move either to the standard plan with ads, or to the more expensive standard plan.

As confirmed by Netflix, this change will also occur in Spain, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Australia and Brazil. The basic plan, which still costs 7.99 euros in Spain (and 10.99 euros in France) will no longer be available to new subscribers.

Netflix price increases in other countries

The Basic and Premium plans are the ones that have been affected. In the United States, the basic price goes from $9.99 to $11.99, and the premium price goes from $19.99 to $22.99. In the UK, they also go up to £7.99 and £17.99.

Therefore, it is time to update the price table of the streaming platforms again. HBO Max costs €9.99 y Disney Plus costs €8.99 per month, although there are annual plans.

Amazon Prime Video continues to cost €4.99 per month, SkyShowtime costs €5.99 and Apple TV+ €6.99.

This price increase was predicted to occur when the Hollywood actors’ strike will endbut this strike is not over yet and Netflix has already raised prices in three major markets.