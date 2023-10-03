It’s happened again! After the controversy at the beginning of the year, Netflix announces an increase in subscription prices for its platform.

Netflix is ​​going to raise subscription prices. The streaming platform responsible for hits like Wednesday Addams and One Piece will reportedly undergo a price hike soon. An increase that will begin in the United States and Canada. Afterwards, it will expand to the rest of the world. Over the past year, the company has undergone major changes in reaction to the loss of subscribers in 2022. These changes have included a crackdown on password sharing and the introduction of an ad-supported plan at a lower price.

Apparently, Netflix to raise prices after Hollywood strike resolution. According to the Wall Street Journal, the price increase of the streaming platform will affect the advertising-supported option and will be applied in the United States and Canada before reaching the world market. The exact amount of the increase and the date on which it will be applied are still unknown. Of course, it is a hard blow for all those subscribers who are enjoying streaming content by watching ads from time to time.

This is the current reality of subscribers

Pexels

With the ad-supported option and password-protected options, Netflix subscribers currently have three main pricing options. Namely, the following:

Standard with ads ($6.99/month)Standard ($15.49/month)Premium ($19.99/month)

Since the beginning of the password crisis, Netflix has also added an option to the Standard and Premium plans whereby subscribers can add a “member space” (used for non-home Wi-Fi members such as the account owner) for $7.99 per month. It’s not yet clear if the updated pricing will affect both the Standard and Premium plans. For now, what has been revealed is that the prices of the Standard option with ads will increase.