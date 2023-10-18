Success of Netflix’s shared account restriction campaign leads to fee hike.

Streaming giant Netflix has announced measures to end password sharing, which could result in an increase in its prices. After years of threats to restrict account sharing among friends and family, the platform finally took action in the spring, attracting six million new subscribers.

As the only streaming giant reporting significant profits, Netflix could be considering a price increase when it reports its third-quarter earnings.

Other streaming services, including Disney Plus, have recently followed Netflix’s lead, rolling out campaigns to curb password sharing and offset losses. For Netflix, these measures have attracted enough new subscribers to avoid raising its rates, even if most new users opt for the cheapest tier with ads. Currently, Netflix pricing ranges from $15 per month for ad-free plans to $7 per month with ads.

Now prices will rise.

Since these restrictions have attracted millions of new subscribers, analysts predict an upcoming rate increase, especially when the Hollywood strikes finally end.

One Piece

Media analysts have also speculated that Netflix could raise the prices of its ad-supported tiers to encourage new users to opt for the more expensive but equally convenient ad-free options.

Netflix, a leading corporate force behind the AMPTP, has played a leading role in contract negotiations between WGA and SAG-AFTRA union leaders since the strikes began in May. Now that the writers have returned to work after a successful negotiation, the screen actors are expected to reach an agreement with the studios.

Although the strikes resulted in a financial nightmare for most streaming platforms, Netflix was able to cushion the impact by expanding into international markets and attracting new talent and well-known intellectual property from creators around the world. Additionally, the platform has expanded its German content and launched numerous anime series.

Castlevania: Nocturne

As productions resume in the United States, the prices Netflix subscribers have become accustomed to may increase. Analysts also suggest that the platform could intensify the number and frequency of ads on ad-supported tiers to incentivize users to opt for ad-free plans.

Although there are no official announcements yet about a price increase from Netflix, it seems to be a possibility based on its business model. Furthermore, at a time of rising inflation, many sectors are adjusting their rates. Netflix subscribers will have to wait for more information to learn about the platform’s next steps.