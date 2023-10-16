Netflix will bet even more on video games and will use its most popular franchises to grow in the sector. According to a recent report, the company is already preparing games of its most successful productions. So it would be a matter of time before its subscribers enjoy their favorite series in a new way.

Find out: Netflix wants GTA on its service to compete with Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus

Related video: Why The Squid Game Needs a Video Game

Successful Netflix series would soon have video games

According to The Wall Street Journal (via VGC), Netflix is ​​cooking games based on The Squid Game and Wednesday, a series also known as Merlina. As you surely know, they are some of the most popular productions on the platform that will have new seasons in the future.

In addition, it is mentioned that the company also has possible Extraction, Black Mirror and Sherlock Holmes games in planning. They would be internal developments that it would offer through its subscription service.

Previously, the company has offered its subscribers games based on Stranger Things and more popular franchises. The idea is that the new productions can be enjoyed on mobile phones, PCs and the cloud.

The company has not confirmed the projects and the report does not reveal a possible release date for these supposed releases. However, it is mentioned that they will be available in the coming months for Netflix users.

The Squid Game, Merlina and more Netflix series would have video games

In case you missed it: Castlevania: Nocturne will continue; Netflix confirms Season 2 with new trailer

Here you will find more news related to Netflix.

Related video: The 5 famous people who are more gamers than you

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News