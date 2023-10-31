South Korean war drama

The streaming platform Netflix is ​​betting big with this film, which is a war drama from South Korea.

Titled War and Revolt, it promises to be one of Netflix’s most ambitious projects to date, as this South Korean war drama is set in the Imjin War of the 15th century. Here we present everything you need to know about this production that promises to be a success.

War and Revolt is directed by Kim Sang Man and written by Shin Chul. Moho Film is the production studio behind the film, in association with Netflix. While, the renowned Park Chan Wook stands out as executive producer.

What is the plot of War and Revolt?

At the moment, plot details for War and Revolt are extremely limited. The only synopsis available is brief and we can read: “South Korean war drama with action and martial arts set in the Imjin War, where two childhood friends become adversaries.”

What is the Imjin War?

The Imjin War refers to the invasion of Korea during the Joseon dynasty by Japanese forces led by daimyo Toyotomi Hideyoshi between 1592 and 1598. This six-year conflict resulted in the deaths of more than one million Korean civilians and military personnel, including 20,000 Chinese soldiers sent to defend Korea by the Ming Dynasty. In addition, more than one hundred thousand Japanese soldiers perished in the conflict. With more than 300,000 Japanese soldiers, it was the largest naval invasion in history. Its size and scale would not be surpassed until more than 350 years later by the Allied invasion of Normandy in 1944. So Netflix has its work cut out for it.

The all-star cast of War and Revolt:

This South Korean war drama has a stellar cast, which increases the anticipation for this exciting war project.

Park Jung Min will play Jong Ryeo, known for his role in the Netflix series Hellbound. Gang Dong-won will take on the role of Cheon Young, in his Netflix debut. Cha Seung Won will play King Seon Jo, with experience in films and Netflix series such as Night In Paradise, Believer and Believer 2. Kim Shin Rok will play the role of Beom Dong, with participation in Hellbound and future projects such as Sweet Home. Jin Seon Kyu will take on the role of Kim Ja Ryung, with appearances in several K -Netflix dramas.Jung Sung Il plays Genshin, known for his role in The Glory and Our Blues.

Gang Dong-won Secret: Min-ran-eui is sleeping

Production of War and Revolt began in the Asian country at the beginning of June 2023 and is scheduled to end at the beginning of November 2023. So it is expected that throughout 2024 we will be able to enjoy this war drama from South Korea on Netflix.