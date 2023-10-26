Tomorrow Netflix premieres Pluto, one of the most anticipated anime series by most fans in a long time, which adapts one of Naoki Urasawa’s most acclaimed mangas.

This year the anime It is being crowned among the most notable premieres with titles that are each more impressive. And things are going to get even better with the news that Netflix has prepared around the corner.

And starting tomorrow the streaming platform is going to add Pluto, one of the series most anticipated by lovers of Japanese animation and comics, especially those followers of the work of the acclaimed mangaka Naoki Urasawa.

This is Pluto, the new Netflix feature that revives Osamu Tezuka’s classic character

Under the direction of Toshio Kawaguchi and with the script by Urasawa himself, the new anime series adapts the famous manga published in 2003 by the author of Monster and Takashi Nagasaki, which in turn serves as a reboot of Astroboy: The Best Robot on the Face of the Earth, a classic made by the legendary mangaka Osamu Tezuka.

The plot of Pluto places us in a future in which robots increasingly resemble human beings and, After a war that devastated the Persian Empire, machines have now gained rights similar to people.

Under this scenario we have Gesicht, a robot detective who works for Europol and investigates a case that revolves around the murders of robots and humans that are taking place.

The case soon becomes complicated for Gesicht when the evidence he finds during his investigation begins to suggest that the person responsible for this wave of crimes is none other than a robot.

During his investigations, the detective ends up running into Astroboy himself, the famous robot boy who acted as an ambassador of peace at the end of the war in the Persian Empire and that he will inevitably become involved in Gesicht’s investigation.

With a total of eight episodes of about 60 minutes in length, Pluto premieres in the Netflix catalog starting tomorrow, October 26, 2023. Do you want to see the new animated adaptation of Naoki Urasawa?