This Wednesday, October 4, there is new content on streaming platforms and on Netflixand today two documentaries, a series and a movie, are released, which will surely capture the attention of its subscribers.

Beckham. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Beckham

It is a four-episode documentary series, which can now be seen on Netflix. The film directed by Fisher Stevens, focuses on the life of internationally famous footballer David Beckham, who has become a cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most well-known people on this planet, but very few know what he is really like. From his humble origins in working class East London and his drive and determination to win, to his struggle to balance ambition, love and family., David’s story is a tale with enormous ups and downs. The series follows this dizzying trajectory and offers a surprising, personal and crucial story about one of the most recognized and media athletes of all time.

The duel of the abyss. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The duel of the abyss

It is an adventure documentary film that is available on Netflix as of today. Ueli Steck was the fastest mountaineer in the world until Dani Arnold broke his speed record climbing the Eiger in 2011. That incredible ascent unleashed a duel for the great north faces of the European Alps, where many routes were made “free climbing”, without any safety equipment.

