Lupine: Part 3

Starting today, October 5, the action and mystery series is available on Netflix. In this third part, Assane must learn to live in hiding, away from his wife and son. However, unable to bear the pain he causes them anymore, he decides to return to Paris and make them a crazy proposal: Leave France and start a new life somewhere else.. But the ghosts of the past never disappear and an unexpected return changes their plans completely. Starring Omar Sy, Ludvine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella.

Everything Now

It is an eight-episode youth comedy and drama series that can now be seen on Netflix. Mia is a 16-year-old girl who returns home after a long recovery from an eating disorder. She is now forced to return to the chaos of school, where she discovers that everyone’s lives have moved on without her.. In addition to dealing with an increasingly long list of things she would like to experience, her three closest friends, and a new great love. Mia plunges headlong into the world of dating, parties and first kisses, and she soon discovers that not everything in life can be planned. Starring Sophie Wilde, Lauryn Ajufo, Harry Cadby, Noah Thomas, Stephen Fry, Niamh McCormack, Sam Reuben, Vivienne Acheampong and Alex Hassell.

