Criptoboy

It is a drama series that can be seen on Netflix starting today. In the eastern part of Amsterdam, young Amir dreams of a better future, but his present is delivering orders from his father, Omar’s, old-fashioned Mexican restaurant. The neighborhood where they live is going through an intense process of gentrification and Omar ignores all of Amir’s ideas to modernize the restaurant, in addition to thinking that he is lazy.

Pronto, Amir meets a charismatic cryptocurrency entrepreneur and sees a way to solve all his problems. Determined to show his father what he is capable of, the young man dedicates himself body and soul to the crypto startup that is growing by leaps and bounds.. Directed by Shady El-Hamus and starring Sabri Saad El-Hamus, Shahine El-Hamus, Raymond Thiry, Leny Breederveld, Manoushka Zeegelaar-Breeveld.

Neon

It is a comedy series that is now available on Netflix. The story follows three friends who move from a quiet small town in Florida to the busy center of Miami to pursue their dreams of stardom at all costs.. This fun eight-episode comedy not only portrays the ambitious aspirations of the trio, but also the adventures and misadventures of those who want to make a place for themselves in the music industry. Santi is a budding reggaeton artist who, with the help of his best friends Ness and Félix, and his manager Mía, wants to become a music star. Or at least pay the rent. Starring Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza, Courtney Taylor.

Corpses

It’s a UK crime series with a twist based on the amazing graphic novel by Si Spencer, which can now be watched on Netflix. When a body – the same body – appears in the London of 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, the respective authorities investigate. Upon discovering that the clues connect several decades, investigators from different eras deduce that the cases are related., and the enigmatic political leader Elias Mannix becomes the central axis of the investigation. Could it have something to do with the murder? Or is it hiding something much more sinister? To solve the mystery, four detectives look for a way to collaborate and, in the process, uncover a conspiracy more than 150 years old. Directed by Marco Kreuzpaintner and starring Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor, Kyle Soller.

