This Thursday, October 12, there is new content on the most famous streaming platform on the planet, Netflixwhere two series are released today, one anime and the other horror, which will undoubtedly catch the attention of its subscribers.

Goodnight world. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Goodnight world

It is an anime and science fiction series that can be seen on Netflix starting today. This is the story of four members of a kind of improvised family that only exists in the online game “Planet”. Or so they think. These players are so disconnected in real life that they don’t imagine they are a real family. As the story progresses, several secrets come to light and the line between fiction and reality blurs. Directed by Katsuya Kikuchi. The original manga is by Uru Okabe and was published in Shōgakukan’s Ura Sunday and MangaONE in 2016.

The fall of the House of Usher

It is an eight-episode horror and drama series that is available on Netflix today. Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House presents this macabre horror series based on the work of Edgar Allan Poe. The plot is about ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, who turned their business Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But Secrets of the past come to light when the heirs of the Usher dynasty begin to die at the hands of a mysterious woman Roderick and Madeline knew in their youth.. Starring Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill.

