This Friday, October 6, new movies are released on the most famous streaming platform in the world, Netflix. Prepare your space in the comfort of your home and choose the best option for you. Without a doubt, any of these stories will capture your attention.

Invitation to murder

Starting today, this Mexican mystery comedy can now be seen on Netflix. Olivia is an eccentric millionaire, who sends a mysterious invitation to Ágatha, her half-sister, and a group of old acquaintances to spend a weekend on her yacht. Once reunited, they discover that the invitation is really to celebrate a murder? Surprised by an unexpected death, Ágatha tries to decipher – with the help of a rookie police officer – whether it is a simple accident or an elaborate revenge plan. They are all suspects: Carlos (the ex-husband), Cary (an actor in decline), Sonia (the ex-friend), Doña Cristina (the housekeeper), Figue (the doctor) and even the yoga teacher: Naram. Directed by José Mauel Cravioto, the film stars Regina Blandón, Maribel Verdú, Helena Rojo, Manolo Cardona, Stephanie Cayo, Pedro Damián, Aarón Díaz, Juan Pablo de Santiago, José María de Tavira, Mariana Cabrera and Julio Casado.

Ballet dancer. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Ballet dancer

It is an action thriller that is available on Netflix today. Ok-ju is a ruthless former bodyguard who suffers the loss of her best friend Min-hee, whom she could not protect from death and sets out to fulfill her last wish: Take revenge.. So he goes in search of Choi, the one responsible for his death. Directed by Lee Chung-hyun and starring Jun Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hun, Park Yu-rim.

Fair play. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Fair play

It is a drama and thriller film that is now available on Netflix. A coveted position at a competitive financial firm begins to corrode the hidden romance between Emily and Luke by altering the power dynamic between them.. Mutual support fades and something disastrous arises from success and excessive ambition. In her first feature film, writer-director Chloe Domont presents an intense couple thriller that explores the destructive potential of gender dynamics in a world that constantly changes the rules of the game. Starring Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer and Sebastian de Souza.

XM

Themes

Netflix Streaming Films

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions