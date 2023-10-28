This Friday, October 27, new content such as movies, a documentary and a series will premiere on the most famous streaming platform in the world and with the greatest reach, Netflix.

Prepare your space to start enjoying some of this new content in your time dedicated to entertainment from the comfort of your home.

The business of pain. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The business of pain

It is a dramatic film that is now available on Netflix. Directed by David Yates, the plot centers on Liza Drake, a working-class mother who has just lost her job and can barely survive. A chance encounter with Pete Brenner, a sales representative for a pharmaceutical company, sets her on a path of economic advancement, but of dubious morals, and she soon becomes involved in a dangerous organized crime operation. The film is a raw and revealing look at what some people are willing to do out of desperation and what others do out of pure greed.. Starring Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Chloe Coleman and Jay Duplass.

Brother Death. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Sister Death

It is a horror movie that can now be seen on Netflix. The story takes place in post-war Spain, where Narcisa, a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at an old convent, which is now a school for girls, to join as a teacher. As the days go by, the strange events and increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will eventually lead her to unravel the terrible web of secrets that surround the place and stalk its inhabitants.. Directed by Paco Plaza and starring Aria Bedmar, Almudena Amor, Maru Valdivielso, Luisa Merelas, Chelo Vivares and Consuelo Trujillo.

Puerta Amarilla: A B-movie film club in the 90s. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Puerta Amarilla: A B-movie film club in the 90s

It is a South Korean documentary film that is now available on Netflix. This documentary explores the era of the first generation of moviegoers in South Korea through the memories of members of the Yellow Door film club (or Yellow Door), who also talk about their impressions when watching the first short film by now acclaimed director Bong Joon Ho.

Tore. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Tore

It is a six-episode drama series that can be seen on Netflix starting today. Tore is a Swedish tragicomedy full of ups and downs about escaping everything that hurts you on the way to discovering your own identity. AND focuses on the life of a 27-year-old man who does everything possible to suppress his grief when the most important person in his life is killed by a car.. During the day, Tore continues working at his father’s funeral home as if nothing had happened and flirts with the new florist, Erik. At night, he immerses himself in the city, explores his sexuality, and discovers alcohol and drugs. Soon, a new, beautiful and dangerous world suddenly opens up to him.

