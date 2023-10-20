Today, Friday, October 20, there is new content on the most famous streaming platform on the planet, Netflix, where series, movies, documentaries and reality shows premiere today.which will undoubtedly be to the taste of its subscribers.

Prepare your space and you have the weekend to enjoy some of these options in the comfort of your home.

Élite: Season 7. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Elite: Season 7

The Spanish series premieres its seventh season today on Netflix. With eight episodes in this new season, Omar leads a very different life at university, far from Las Encinas, but he cannot move on. The guilt over Samuel’s death and the pain from that time are still very present, so he begins therapy. Then, thanks to some internship, he decides to return to the school where everything happened and face his demons.. Through Omar’s journey, it is discovered that the rest of the students are also silently suffering their own hell. Elite season seven addresses the topic of mental health and shows how most people neglect it out of fear or ignorance. With the performances of Valentina Zenere, André Lamoglia, Carmen Arrufat, Álex Pastrana, Álvaro de Juana, Ander Puig, Ana Bokesa, Maribel Verdú, Omar Ayuso, Mirela Balić, Fernando Lindez, Gleb Abrosimov and Nadia Al Saidi.

Doona!. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Will!

It is a romantic series with dramatic overtones that is now available on Netflix. It is a story of love and learning, in which An ordinary young university student experiences the ups and downs of life and studies, while dealing with a peculiar situation: He must share the house with a gorgeous K-pop star.. Directed by Lee Jung-hyo and starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong.

Creature. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Creature

It is a fantasy and drama series that can be seen on Netflix starting today. The eight-episode epic story is set in the twilight of the Ottoman Empire and focuses on two concepts that have always intrigued humanity: Death and the afterlife. Ziya, an adventurous, rebellious, skilled and intelligent young medical student longs to find a cure for infectious diseases. But his life will change forever after meeting Íhsan, a doctor who personifies the fine line between genius and madness, and the only one who understands Ziya’s ambition.. By the design of fate, these two lost souls will pay dearly for carrying out a forbidden experiment. The ancient text they tried to decipher could unleash real hell. Starring Erkan Kolçak Köstendil, Taner Ölmez, Engin Benli, Şifanur Gül and Bülent Şakrak.

The key to paradise. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The key to paradise

It is a nine-episode reality show that is now available on Netflix. In this 12 people think they will spend the summer of their lives in a luxury coastal mansion located on top of a cliff. What they don’t know is that, to get there, they will first have to start from scratch and live in the forest without comforts.. Through friendships and alliances, these contestants must form teams to enter the mansion and win the grand prize of 100 thousand dollars. With Jessiemae Peluso.

Vjeran Tomic: The “Spider-Man” of Paris. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Vjeran Tomic: The “Spider-Man” of Paris

It is a documentary film that can now be seen on Netflix. This documentary tells in the own words of the thief who robbed the Museum of Modern Art in Paris in 2010, who reveals how he orchestrated the biggest heist in the history of France.

old-fashioned dads. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

old-fashioned dads

It is a comedy film directed by Bill Bur and is now on Netflix. The plot focuses on three best friends, who embark on parenthood late in life and soon find themselves dealing with preschool authorities, millennial CEOs, and anything created after 1987. Starring Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.

The Kandasamy baby in sight. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The Kandasamy baby in sight

It is a comedy and drama film from South Africa that can be seen on Netflix as of today. In the fourth installment of the Kandasamy saga, The family experiences a joyful moment of family togetherness and travels to the Mauritius Islands for a birth, where they celebrate the arrival of a beautiful baby, which turns into total chaos when the grandparents’ antics take parenting to a new level. disaster level. Unconditional love and support from family saves the day. Starring Maeshni Naicker, Mishqah Parthiephal, Jailoshini Naidoo, Mariam Bassa, Madhushan Singh and Yugan Naidoo.

XM

Themes

Netflix

Streaming

Serie

Película

Documental

Reality Shows

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions