Naoki Urasawa could boast of historical precedents for his manga ‘Pluto’, published between 2003 and 2009, after succeeding in his country’s publishing industry with two milestones such as ‘Monster’ or ’20th Century Boys’. His new series was based none other than Astro Boy, the mythical character of Osamu Tezukataking inspiration from one of his arcs and reinterpreting it with a criminal plot.

Now ‘Pluto‘ has, produced and broadcast by Netflix, its anime adaptation in eight episodes made by the Studio M2 of Masao Maruyama, the famous producer who gained worldwide fame for creating the legendary feature film ‘Ninja Scroll’, and for having facilitated feature films by authors like Satoshi Kon or Mamoru Hosoda. The result is absolutely brilliant visually, and thematically, highly suggestive and relevant.

We will travel to a future world where humans coexist with robots. A Europol detective tries to solve a series of deaths in which all the corpses (both the most advanced robots in the world and humans linked to the fight for equal rights between people and artificial beings) are found with objects on their heads imitating horns. TAll clues point to a robot being responsiblewhich would be the first time this has happened in eight years.

Although ‘Pluto’ is full of fast-paced action sequences, just as interesting are the long dialogues between humans and robots that exhaustively express the complicated relationship between human beings and the creations that compete with them in terms of expressiveness and intelligence, but they lack life. An essential anime that pays tribute to an absolutely historical manga.

