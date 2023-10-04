Apparently, the platform is already planning a price increase as soon as the actors’ strike ends.

One of the most used platforms worldwide to enjoy series and movies is Netflix. However, after a few changes to your subscriptions, The number of people who were discharged seemed like it was going to decrease, but that was not the case. It now appears that these measures could lead to new leaks. According to new data, the famous streaming platform could be planning a price increase in monthly installments after the actors’ strike ends.

As expected, If this becomes a reality, it will affect absolutely all plans that do not contain advertising, no matter what level you have contracted. At the moment there is still no fixed date for this, however, as the Wall Street Journal has said, it would happen when the actors decide to end the strike that has been shaking Hollywood for a season. The first to suffer this price increase will be the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Netflix reaps successes and accompanies them with price increases

You already know that this is not the first change that Netflix plans and that it has to do with subscriptions. It was recently confirmed that they were looking for ways to avoid account sharing for free, so Now they charge an extra €5.99 per month for each user you want to add to your main account. However, despite the criticism and great successes such as One Piece, Stranger Things or Wednesday, it seems that the company is clear about the price increase.

While the writers’ strike seems to have already come to an end, the actors’ strike still does not have a clear date and it seems that this end could be quite prolonged. We will see what Netflix finally decides to do, but for users it is never good news to see a price increase in the products they consume. For now We have to wait a little longer to know official data about this movementalthough for now, the platform’s subscribers continue to increase.

In the last quarter there was a total increase of 1.8 million new users, which increased the number of subscribers by 234.5 million. A real madness, especially considering the great hits he has managed to release lately. There is no doubt that series like the ones we mentioned above are responsible for a large part of this traffic, without forgetting the amount of anime it has in addition to movies of all genres.

