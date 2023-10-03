Once the actors’ strike ends, Netflix is ​​going to increase the price of its subscription, whose new plan will start in the United States and Canada.

For some time now, Netflix has been the subject of numerous controversies that have caused a serious drop in subscribers.

From the advertising plan to the prohibition of sharing Netflix accounts for free with users who do not belong to the main household, the platform has established various plans to solve its problems.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

Although many have gone through the hoop, this has also led to more cancellations from a part of the subscribers who are increasingly tired and fed up with encountering so many obstacles when it comes to wanting to enjoy watching movies and series at a price that is profitable for your pockets.

However, this is going to be even more complicated because Netflix has just confirmed its intentions to raise its prices on the platform as soon as the current actors’ strike ends..

New price increase is coming on Netflix

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Netflix has confirmed that it plans to raise the platform’s prices once the current Hollywood actors’ strike is resolved, which has paralyzed all of the streaming service’s original productions.

Apparently At the moment the price increase will affect all advertising-free optionsso in principle the plan with platform ads will be maintained at the same cost.

It has not yet been revealed how much this price increase will consist of, but it has been confirmed that the increase in rates will begin in the United States and Canada and will subsequently be implemented in the rest of the countries.

Although this will undoubtedly cause an annoying reaction in its subscribers that will lead to massive cancellations, it has also been possible to verify with the latest controversies that, although there have been cancellations, it has also led to a subsequent recovery of subscribers, so I’m sure the company is very optimistic with its new and controversial decision.

At the moment there is no set date for the price increase on Netflixsince everything depends on when the Hollywood actors’ strike ends so that the platform can make the most of the production of its series and films originals. What do you think of this new platform measure?