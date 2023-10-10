Netflix is ​​the first streaming platform and the one with the largest number of users worldwide thanks to its wide range of movies For all tastes, from romantic films to the most entertaining comedies, there is something for adults and children and even for those film lovers who like to see everything from the most popular to the most unknown productions.

However, its efforts to have the greatest number of audiovisual contents means that within the same range of possibilities there are movies that do not meet the viewer’s expectations, For this reason, we will tell you below which Netflix movies you should not watch.

These are the worst movies in the catalog

365 days

Polish film directed by Bárbara Bialowas based on the first book of a trilogy written by Blanka Lipińska in 2018.

Tells the story of Mssimoa mafioso and Lauraa sales director who was traveling to Sicily to save her marriage, a situation that does not happen because she is kidnapped by said man with the sole objective of making her fall in love with him.

To this end, he gives Laura 365 days, during which, apparently, she develops Stockholm syndrome and turns out to be happy with her kidnapper.

we have a ghost

Feature film written and directed by Christopher Landonin it the director incorporates a combination of horror, drama and a dramatic background to this supernatural story.

It tells the story of Kevin and his family, who go viral after finding a ghost in their new residence, who needs help from his family to recover his memories and be able to leave in peace.

Death Note

Produced by Adam Wingardit is a live action of an anime that tells the story of Light Yagami, a young student who one day finds a notebook named after the title of the film.

In said notebook, when writing a person’s name, he or she dies, so Light decides to embark on a mission to put an end to all the criminals in the world, a situation that becomes complicated when a detective begins to investigate the case that surrounds so many deaths.

However, this film did not meet the expectations of those who know the original version. With this it becomes the third on the list of movies you should not see.

Memoirs of an international assassin

Jeff Wadlow film performed by one of the great American comedy actors, Kevin James who apparently fails to achieve that good humor between the viewer and the plot of the film.

It tells the story of Sam Larson, a writer who is mistaken for a hitman after his fiction book about an international assassin becomes a success, a situation that causes him to be kidnapped and transported out of the country.

Red alert

Movie starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, With these names it seems to have everything to succeed and be a success, however it did not please many because it seemed to some that it was not funny and it ended up being boring.

It tells the story of John Hartley, an Interpol agent who has no choice but to ally himself with an art thief so together they can capture Sarah Black, another art thief who becomes the most wanted, seductive and dangerous.

Finally, it should be noted that the opinion of these and all Netflix movies is subjective and what for some may be the worst or most unpleasant, for others may be the opposite.

