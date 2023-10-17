GTA is one of the most beloved video game sagas of all time. And, apparently, Netflix is ​​going after it with all its might.

Netflix is ​​going to launch itself for GTA. Since the launch of the Games section of the streaming platform in 2021, the American company has had difficulties capturing the attention of its subscribers. Much of the company’s library has been focused on popular series such as Stranger Things, Sonic Prime and The Queen’s Gambit. However, it seems that Netflix is ​​trying to expand significantly.

Now, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is ​​looking to strengthen its catalog by attracting third-party publishers, including Take-Two Interactive. Sources close to the media say that Netflix is ​​trying to make a GTA game available through the service. This would be a historic event. And it would speak highly of the ambitious plans that the North American company has.

What are the next steps for the streaming platform

Rockstar Games

Right now, It’s unclear if Netflix is ​​looking to add an existing GTA game to its video game lineup, or if it’s a new title.. At the moment, the games available exclusively on the streaming platform work through the mobile application. Users can download various games to their mobile devices, just as they would an application from the App Store or Google Play. The key difference is that mobile games downloaded through Netflix do not include in-app purchases.

At the moment, the future of Netflix as a video game service It is uncertain. The company’s huge number of subscribers could make it a force to be reckoned with if it gets more people playing its games. That’s been a challenge over the past two years, even as the company has added high-profile options like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. However, a big-name exclusive could easily change that dynamic and make Netflix a major player in the video game industry. Whether that will happen or if the company will actually get its own GTA… remains to be seen. Of course, this would change everything in the sector.