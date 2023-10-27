The Netflix catalog is full of great series and movies. However, there is a jewel in the crown whose identity is not clear.

Netflix’s greatest gem is refusing to be a series. Despite its undeniable cinematic nature, backed by a vast budget, exhaustive visual effects, and immense scope, Stranger Things is still ultimately a television series. However, executive producer and occasional director Shawn Levy can’t seem to quite figure it out.

Of course, he is not the first filmmaker to affirm that, despite presenting a single plot distributed over several episodes that are regularly divided into blocks known as “seasons,” what is shown on screen is actually a segmented film that unfolds in separate installments. That is the mentality of the director of Deadpool 3 with the Netflix series. However, the reality is that it is still a television series. No matter how much you want to deny it, reality is what it is.

Shawn Levy calls for a cinematic experience for ‘Stranger Things’

Ironically, the creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers, have only directed one film. And it was a low-budget thriller released almost a decade ago. However, Shawn Levy once again insisted that the big screen is the most sensible place for the Netflix series. She did so during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “For many years I have been wishing, as an audience member, that at the end of the day I am still a guy sitting in the audience who wants to be delighted,” she said. “Even when I’m directing, I think about what it would feel like if you were watching it. “That’s kind of my guide.”

“I would love to see a whole series of Stranger Things screenings in theaters,” Shawn Levy said of the Netflix series. “Because the Duffer brothers are magnificently cinematic filmmakers. And the work they’re doing is clearly as ambitious and well-crafted as any film. I would love for it to conclude with the greatest impact possible. If the movie experience can be part of that, it would personally make me very happy.”

Fuente: Happy Sad Confused