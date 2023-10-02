The streaming giant already has plans to begin the scripts for Wednesday, the series in charge of taking over from Stranger Things.

Jenna Ortega is in charge of giving life to Wednesday Addams.

The screenwriters’ strike devastated Hollywood for many days and as you well know, it not only affected the cinema. Series and television programs also suffered the consequences and after reaching an agreement that seems to normalize things a little more, large companies like Netflix have clear priorities. Although not everything is as nice as it seems, the actors’ strike is still active, so they will only be able to move forward with the scripts.

This means that it cannot be recorded, at least until the actors’ strike comes to an end. The second season of Wednesday can now begin workHowever, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is pending filming, so it seems that it will still have to wait a little longer to begin filming. At least it seems that one of Netflix’s priorities can now begin to develop.

Wednesday seems to be the successor to Stranger Things

At first people thought that it would not become such an important series. However, the performance of Jenna Ortega and other members of the team has achieved turn the story of young Addams into a success. Of course, to that we must also add a certain viral dance that increased the series’ audience even more. After the bombshell of the first season, Netflix wants to begin the continuation of the story as soon as possible.

Unlike Stranger Things, the Wednesday series does not yet have the script ready, so now, after the writers’ strike ended, it is one of Netflix’s most important priorities. With the Eleven, Max, Dustin, Mike and company series coming to an end, It seems that the streaming platform is already clear about its successor. For now we will still have to wait a little to see how the public reacts to his return, since the strike has just been called off now.

Remember that both Wednesday and Stranger Things are available on Netflix. Jenna Ortega’s series has the first season while the other already has four complete seasons at your disposal. The last one even came close to breaking the records of The Squid Game, so The final part of the series is expected to be a success that does not leave anyone indifferent.

