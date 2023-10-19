Netflix has announced a new increase in its prices, which generated all kinds of reactions on social networks, from users who do not fully agree with the company’s decisions.

The recent writers’ strike in Hollywood, which paralyzed the US film industry in the face of growing threats from artificial intelligence, was one of the determining factors why Netflix has increased its costs, in order to minimize the losses suffered during this work stoppage, and adjust to the new needs demanded by Hollywood actors and writers.

“Although in most cases we have paused price increases by implementing paid sharing, our general approach remains the same: a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs and, as we offer more value to our affiliates, from time to time we ask them to pay a little more,” Netflix said in an official statement.

What are the Netflix plans that will increase in price?

The plans affected by this new measure They are Basic and Premium:

The Basic plan will rise from 7.99 euros to 10.99 euros, approximately 212 Mexican pesos. The Premium plan will rise from 17.99 euros to 19.99 euros, about 387 pesos in Mexico.

The first countries affected by this price increase are the United States, the United Kingdom and France, and although it is unknown if the measure will extend to other places, In Mexico a similar increase could be expected that cannot be confirmed until the company indicates whether our country will also be impacted by these measures.

