The old plot of a human being facing adversity and a force that surpasses him in numbers or power is one of the oldest plots in adventure cinema. And that, and nothing more than that, although with energy turned up to 11 and seasoned with dramatic horror and monster movie elements, is what this extraordinary recent film proposes, ‘hell under water‘, landed on Netflix and which you can also see on SkyShowtime.

In it we will see how a devastating hurricane reaches the town of a young professional swimmer. She ignores evacuation orders, which warn of flooding, to look for her father. In a town practically devastated by water and wind, the young woman will try to locate him while she faces an unexpected problem: voracious alligators roaming your neighborhood.

A starting point that is already overwhelming but is catapulted into an hour and a half of perfect underwater tension thanks to two elements. The first is the perfect presence of Kaya Scodelario as an aquatic heroine and which makes it perfectly believable, thanks to taking charge of many of her stunts herself, that we are dealing with a professional swimmer and a particularly determined woman. Scodelario, who we could also see in the latest and vindictive adaptation of ‘Resident Evil’, deserves to continue leading the cast of action and horror films.

The second element that structures the film is the direction of Alexandre Aja, one of the French directors who came from the tremendous wave of French horror at the end of the last century and who directed the sensational remake of ‘The Hills Have Eyes’. After some time going back and forth within the genre, it seems that has recovered its viscerality, its excellent narrative pulse and his taste for plunging characters to the limit into suffocating environments, as he did here or in the Netflix film ‘Oxygen’.

