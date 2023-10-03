The Sandman season 2 is one of the most anticipated series on Netflix. And now the streaming platform has news about its development.

Netflix has news about The Sandman season 2. The Greek gods of the underworld, Hades and his wife Persephone, will appear in the second season of the television series created by Neil Gaiman. This series is based on his graphic novel of the same name and is available in the streaming platform’s catalogue. A television series that captivated all viewers with its combination of magic, fantasy and science fiction. And it will continue to do so in the very near future.

According to information shared by WON, an unofficial news site about series and movies that will soon arrive on the Netflix streaming platform, The Sandman season 2 already has casting for the roles of Hades, Persephone and Eurydice. All three are figures from classical Greek mythology who also play minor (but important) roles in an arc from Neil Gaiman’s original comics. An arc that will obviously be covered in the next season of the television adaptation.

What can we expect from these new characters?

Traditionally, Hades is the king of the Greek version of Hell. Persephone has her own story, in which she spends half the year with her husband but she returns to the world above to maintain the balance of the seasons. But this will not be a central theme in The Sandman temporada 2 de Netflix. However, the myth of Eurydice is inseparable from that of Orpheus. Orpheus is a young musician who goes to Hades in an attempt to rescue his lover from an untimely death.

Talking about The Sandman temporada 2, Orpheus is the son of Dream, the main character of the story. Reference to Orpheus has already been made in the first season of the Netflix series. And leaked photos have indicated that he will appear in the second season alongside Tom Sturridge’s Dream. Since the comics kept a faithful retelling of the Orpheus myth, it makes sense that Eurydice would also have a place in the flashbacks. And that Hades and Persephone appear on a trip to the underworld.