The live action adaptation of BioShock on Netflix has all fans in suspense. Long time without knowing anything, but finally details emerge.

Netflix has news about the BioShock movie. Video game adaptations are emerging as the hot new trend in Hollywood, almost rivaling the superhero genre. This marks a notable contrast to what we were experiencing just 5 or 10 years ago, when the genre of video game adaptations was plagued by box office failures and critical failures, as studios failed to capture what fans liked about these games. or they simply betrayed them by offering something completely different.

More and more projects incorporate developers into these projects, as in the case of The Last of Us. Which results in a more respectful reinterpretation of iconic video games. One of the next big projects is one that Hollywood tried to pull off some time ago. We are talking about BioShock. A video game that will have its adaptation in real action thanks to Netflix. And it is considered one of the best video games of all time.

The script is in development and the streaming platform is committed to the project from start to finish

Irrational Games

A bioshock movie was once on the horizon, with director Gore Verbinski set to helm it. In fact, it came pretty close to production, with the cast already selected, a script finished, storyboards completed, and many more elements developed. Unfortunately, it was discarded as it was considered a great risk. After all, it was an R-rated movie based on a video game with a hefty budget. However, Netflix will try it with Francis Lawrence, the director of I Am Legend and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Screenwriter Michael Green is writing the script and offered an update on the status of the film during a recent interview with Collider.

“Netflix has been amazing about it,” Green told Collider. “They were excited before the strike and they are excited now, after the strike. Yes, they called me and asked me ‘How’s it going?’ as soon as the strike ended. ‘Are you ready?’, they told me. I have been meeting regularly with Francis Lawrence and his team to polish a draft and get back to work. We are all optimists. We all love him. It’s a nightmarish, expansive world that we want to see materialized in real action. So hopefully I’ll have news very soon.” We will look forward to them.