This Halloween would not be complete without Merlina, Luffy, Vecna ​​and many more characters from Netflix programming.

Every year, Netflix characters come to life on Halloween, but none like Mike Wheeler from Stranger Things who just did it through Featherweight. Apparently Mike Wheeler went through the parallel reality of the Upside Down and incarnated through the idol of the Mexican regional.

Featherweight becomes Mike Wheeler from Stranger Things. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

If you still haven’t decided what to dress up as this year, here are some iconic and easy costumes to replicate:

One Piece – For Luffy you need a red jacket or vest, blue pantsa thick yellow ribbon to wrap the hip, some flip flops and a yellow hat with red ribbon.

Sex Education – For Maeve you need a white, black or wine-colored t-shirt, a black leather-effect jacket, black shorts or mini skirt, translucent black tights and black combat boots. Don’t forget to add the touch with black eyeliner around the eyes, silver earrings and a black choker.

Merlin – You only need a long-sleeved black dress, a white collar or a white shirt underneath so that the neck and a couple of braids stand out.

Cobra Kai – It is recommended that you wear a black karate suit, a black headband. You can add details like the logo on the left chest and a yellow line on the edge.

The Squid Game – To be the Squid Game doll you need a yellow t-shirt, an orange strapless dresssome white socks and two pigtails on the sides.

XM

Themes

Netflix

Streaming

Halloween

Disfraces

Series

Merlina

Cobra Kai

One Piece

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions