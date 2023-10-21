The news that “Elite”one of the most popular series of Netflix, will say goodbye in its eighth season, has surprised the series’ followers. This is unexpected, as the creator, Carlos Moreno, had previously mentioned that they planned to make at least 10 seasons of history.

The plot follows a group of upper-class young people who attend the prestigious Spanish school, Las Encinas, where only the children of the elite attend. However, their lives change when three lower-class young people are admitted with scholarships, which triggers a conflictive relationship and involves them in a terrible accident. From there, several generations have continued the story, with actors such as Arón Piper, Ester Expósito, Danna Paola from Mexico and even the Brazilian singer Anitta in the last installment.

The seventh season of the series will premiere this Friday, and the series, which began in 2018, will reach its conclusion in 2024. However, “Elite” is not the only series that Netflix has decided not to renew in 2023. Here we present you the five main series canceled by the streaming company this year.

“1899”

Without a defined ending, this horror series that told the story of a group of immigrants on a steamship traveling from London to New York and who become trapped in a mysterious riddle after finding a second ship adrift in the open sea. , failed to consolidate its second installment. There were only eight episodes left.

“Mind Hunter”

David Fincher, the creator of this story about FBI agents, confirmed in February that after three seasons, his series would not return to the platforms due to production costs, as he explained to Le Journal Du Dimaneche. “It’s a very expensive series and, in Netflix’s eyes, we didn’t attract enough viewers to justify the investment,” Fincher explained.

“The director”

Although this title is still available in the platform’s catalog. The story of Ji-Yoon Kim, played by Sandra Oh, will not have a second season. I begin in the summer of 2021 following the intelligent professor at a university in New York who assumes the new position of director with all the challenges that entails.

“Dead End”

The one who fought to keep his story alive was the director Hamish Steele, creator behind this animated series for adults full of terror that apparently failed to captivate the public enough because Steele announced the cancellation on his Twitter account. “With a heavy heart, I have to tell you that Dead End is over. Obviously, we never wanted it to be that way. We even had many writers’ meetings,” Hamish wrote.

Lockwood Agency

This is the most recent cancellation, which very much in the style of “The Umbrella Academy” and “Stranger Things” tried to conquer with the story of a group of teenagers who belong to the only company not supervised by an adult in which young psychics are employed. to fight in a world plagued by ghosts and supernatural events.

MF

