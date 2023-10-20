Netflix is ​​one of the streaming platforms with more subscribers, since since 2011, the date it arrived in Mexico, the platform offered a different option to watch and enjoy movies without having to go out to rent an establishment or having to buy the program. However, what began as an economical and attractive option has gone through several changes, including its prices.

Following the announcement that Netflix no longer allows account sharing, comes new news for its customers: The basic plan will disappear from Mexico. The corporation has decided to remove this plan from its catalog, even though it is the one with the largest number of subscribers.

How will Netflix’s plans turn out?

Now the Netflix platform has reported that there will now only be three plans. With the elimination of the Basic Plan, the names are changed and it will remain the same, but with other benefits; and the Standard and Premium Plans.

The new Basic Plan It will have a Full HD image, movies and series with ads, In addition to some series and movies being unavailable, content can also be played on up to one compatible device at a time. And it should be noted that In the Basic plan you will not be able to download anything.

For its part, the Standard Plan will have Full HD Image, mobile games, series and movies without advertising. Downloading content and playing on up to two devices at a time and up to one extra member will be allowed. The price of this one will be 219 pesos.

The Premium Plan will have all of the above and content playback on up to four devices at a time and two extra members, for $299 pesos.

MM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions