This Friday, October 20 The romantic series Doona! was released on Netflix, starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong.

Over nine episodes The life of college student Lee Won-jun takes a charming turn when he has to share his house with Doona, a former K-pop star..

actress and singer Bae Suzy, also a former K-pop star, is a near-perfect incarnation of Doona. Along with Yang Se-jong’s performance as Won-jun, an innocent-hearted college studentthe series promises a pulse-pounding romance.

Director Lee Jung-hyo, recognized for his masterful direction of hits such as Crash Landing on Your Heart and Love is a Chapter Apart, emphasizes the essence of the series by stating that “the webtoon realistically represents the clumsiness in the relationships. I want Doona! “Let it be a series with which the public can fondly remember his lack of experience when he was young.”

At first glance, Suzy is also a surprisingly accurate representation of Doona from the popular webtoon. Suzy’s flawless features, from her porcelain complexion and straight black hair to her dreamy eyes, confirm that she is perfect for the role.

Suzy describes Doona, her character, as “direct and frank, but also with many scars to heal. He may look like a cat with sharp claws, but he is actually like a “cat-dog” who loves people.

Despite being a central character, the reasons why Doona departed from her stellar career remain a mystery.. Evidence suggests a turbulent past, with glimpses of emotional crises and unanswered questions.

Doona! promises a moving exploration of love, identity and youth, which you can now watch on Netflix.

