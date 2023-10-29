Many of the new Netflix contents of the month that is about to end were the only ones of the day as new releases, so here are some that perhaps you had not paid attention to. And you probably have time to see them today.

The last tear before laughing. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The last tear before laughing

It is a program that is available on Netflix, starring the comedy duo Chidori, who presents and participates in this survival talk showCon Nobu y Daigo Chidori.

once upon a time there was a star. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

once upon a time there was a star

The dramatic film that can now be seen on Netflix takes place in 1970, and focuses on a company that projects films, which undertakes an eventful journey through Thailand, where it entertains its avid viewers with live dubbing of some cinema gems.. . . . With Sukollawat Kanaros, Nuengthida Sophon, Jirayu La-ongmanee and Samart Thipthamai.

The conference. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

The conference

It is a Swedish horror comedy directed by Patrik Eklund that you can now watch on Netflix. The plot has fun and warm characters. In this film, a team-building conference for municipal employees turns into a nightmare when accusations of corruption in the workplace begin to circulate. and, at the same time, a mysterious figure begins to harass and murder the attendees, one by one. With Eva Melander, Katia Winter and Adam Lundgren.

Camp Bravery. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Camp Bravery

It is a 32-minute documentary that is now available on Netlix. Olga and her granddaughter Milana, now refugees from the war in Ukraine, go to a summer camp in the Austrian Alps where they will test the limits of their courage. and will strengthen your bond.

Trial of the devil. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Trial of the devil

It’s a horror documentary that’s on Netflix and explores the first and only time demonic possession was officially used as a defense in a US murder trial. With first-hand accounts of a supposed possession by the devil and a chilling murder, this extraordinary story forces us to reflect on the fear of the unknown.

Get Gotti. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Get Gotti

It is a three-episode documentary series that is already on Netflix. In 1985, John Gotti was the most powerful man in New York… and also the most watched. His public execution of “boss of bosses,” Paul Castellano, set off a series of events that catapulted him to the head of the most powerful mafia family in the United States. As the tentacles of Gotti’s criminal kingdom extend to the city’s foundations, law enforcement and state prosecutors fight to take down this charismatic “Godfather.” From the creators of Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia, this three-part Netflix series follows Gotti’s meteoric rise to his resounding fall, with testimonies from the same people who put an end to his crimes..

Slayaway Camp II: Netflix & Kill. ESPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Slayaway Camp II: Netflix & Kill

It is a strategy game that you can now interact with on Netflix. In this sequel, you are Calavera, a murderer trapped inside a catalog of retro horror movies: Solve puzzles, stalk victims and stab them. Leave no survivors.

Pluto. SPECIAL/NETFLIX.

Pluto

The science fiction and mystery manga is a masterpiece for many, which is based on the story The best robot on the face of the Earth – from Osamu Tezuka’s manga “Astro Boy” (1964) – and was created by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki, his lifelong collaborator. Pluto is a suspense drama that takes place in a neo-futuristic world where humans and advanced robots coexist in complete harmony.. The manga that inspired this production was internationally acclaimed and has received multiple awards, including the Osamu Tezuka Cultural Prize. A theatrical adaptation was released in 2015, which returned in 2018 by popular demand and toured Japan and Europe.

XM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions