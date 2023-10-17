That Netflix is ​​betting on video games is something that the company has been trying to demonstrate for a couple of years. First there were mobile games, and now the brand continues to expand its cloud gaming testing service with the arrival of its game catalog to the United States after passing through Canada and the United Kingdom. But how could Netflix make it clear that they are serious? Launching a Grand Thef Auto, obviously.

A new GTA developed by Netflix?

According to what they say in the Wall Street Journal, now that Netflix is ​​implementing the testing period of its streaming gaming service, the giant also seems to be pulling strings in its offices to prepare the ground for the official launch. And, what’s better than launching a bombshell to make noise with the service? That is at least what we can guess with the information published, since it is said that the service would be in process with Take-Two Interactive to obtain a Grand Thef Auto license and launch a completely new version of the game.

It is unknown if this new GTA will be used for the streaming game service or if, on the contrary, it will be part of the catalog of mobile games, whose development is smaller and more viable. This second option may be the most sensible, and even more so considering that Take-Two is playing a lot with the launch of GTA 6, so it would not let another similar game take away from its sales.

Of course, Netflix’s intention is also to step into the realm of AAA games at some point, so anything could happen in this scenario.

Games available

At the moment there will be two games that will come to the streaming service from TV and computer, being Oxenfree and Molehew’s Mining Adventure. The first of them is developed by Night School Studio, one of the many video game studios that belong to Netflix.

At the moment the function is only available in tests for certain users in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, so we will have to continue waiting until the platform officially includes it in its application.

A modality that does not finish taking shape

The problem for Netflix is ​​that its video game offering is gaining popularity among the public. Despite accumulating more than 20 million downloads, the figure quickly disappears when compared to the 20 million downloads that Honkai: Star Rail achieved on its first day of release, so Netflix still has a lot to learn and achieve .

The problem is that they do not have infinite time, which is why alliances like GTA serve to boost the platform as expected. Or at least that’s what you’d expect on Netflix.

