The preview of the Netflix event focused on the platform’s upcoming releases has allowed us to see the protagonist of Yu Yu Hakusho

You imagine that you are on your couch, about to face a new series marathon on Netflix, and bam! Takumi Kitamura appears as Yusuke Urameshi, that kid who combines teenage cockiness with being a detective from beyond. No, you’re not dreaming. This geek dream has come true thanks to Netflix’s Geeked Week 2023, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Netflix has not skimped on generating hype with its recently released trailer for Geeked Week, which will take place from November 6 to 12. This event full of news will not only feature other great promises such as Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, but it will also be the stage where more about Yu Yu Hakusho.

Origin of the phenomenon

But what exactly is this Yu Yu Hakusho What’s grabbing all the headlines? For the clueless, I will tell you that it is a manga by Yoshihiro Togashi that was published in Japan from 1992 to 1994, and that also had an anime version. It’s not just anything, hey. After its announcement in 2020, Netflix has thrown its hat into the ring to bring this epic story to live-action format.

Directed by Shō Tsukikawa and written by Tatsurō Mishima and Togashi himself, this series has a luxury cast. Apart from the aforementioned Takumi Kitamura, we can enjoy Shuhei Uesugi in the role of Kazuma Kuwabara, Jun Shison as Kurama and Kanata Hongō playing Hiei. A cast that has already generated high expectations.

What makes Yusuke Urameshi such an iconic character and how does he compare to other anime heroes?

Going into more detail about Yusuke Urameshi, what makes him truly special is not just his rebellious attitude or his martial arts skills. The crux of the matter is his evolution throughout the series, that he goes from being a troubled teenager to becoming a hero of cosmic dimensions. Yusuke breaks the mold because he shows that heroes can also come from difficult backgrounds and make wrong decisions. His complexity and humanity are a hook for anyone looking for three-dimensional characters, something that is not always found in the world of anime.

If we stop to compare, Yusuke is often placed on the same pedestal as other greats such as Son Goku de Dragon Ball o Eren Yeager de Attack on Titan. While Goku represents unwavering purity and goodness, and Eren embodies anger and the desire for revenge, Yusuke moves in grayer terrain, where decisions are not always clear and the lines between good and evil are blurred. This trait of moral ambiguity and constant search for his place in the world make the figure of Yusuke a truly unique addition to the pantheon of anime heroes.

The myth behind the plot

For those who don’t know the original plot, it focuses on Yusuke, a troubled teenager. Our protagonist spends the day in street fights until he is hit by a car after saving a child. But it doesn’t end there: he is resurrected as an underworld detective to investigate supernatural phenomena in the underworld. And like in any good story, Yusuke will not be alone, as he will have the help of such charismatic characters as Kazuma, Kurama and Hiei.

The series will hit our screens in December 2023. Yes, there is still a little time left to enjoy this gem, but if there is one thing we fans know, it is that the wait is always worth it, especially if it comes from the hand of a streaming giant like Netflix.