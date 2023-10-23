One day he decides one thing and the next he decides another. The situation between the actors and Netflix continues to agonize because of the company.

Netflix continues to cause chaos among the actors. In the midst of the dispute between AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA, Ted Sarandos, CEO of the streaming platform, expressed optimism regarding the upcoming negotiations with the actors union. Ted Sarandos was concerned about the economic impact that the strike has had on families and communities. The executive stressed that it represents 3 percent of the national economy of the United States and 20 percent of the economy of California.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos says they have been “trying very hard” to get a deal done to end the SAG-AFTRA strike despite being the ones who left the negotiating table and refused to offer any meaningful counter proposals. (Source: https://t.co/GdTyPryn6j) pic.twitter.com/pSbNWTh1gF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 22, 2023

He CEO of Netflix shared his personal experience about a strike that affected his family in the past. And he stressed the importance of supporting those who are harmed. Ted Sarandos stated that they are committed to ending the strike and are willing to reach a modern agreement that benefits everyone. The executive mentioned that the strike has been complicated by a new demand from the actors related to a “subscriber fee not linked to views or success.” Despite this, he reiterated his company’s commitment to ending the conflict, given the impact on the industry, communities and economy in general. However, this is somewhat chaotic. He doesn’t make sense about his latest decision.

The decisions of the North American company are incongruous

The executive of Netflix shared these comments during the third annual A Sense of Home gala (via Discussing Film). A charity event that took place at his private residence and honored notable personalities and leaders in the industry. The event featured speeches from a variety of guests, including A Sense of Home CEO Georgie Smith, renowned host Drew Scott of Property Brothers, and celebrity fashion designer Rachel Zoe.

Unsplash License

In an emotional speech, Nicole Avant, wife of Ted Sarandos, reflected on the importance of providing support to youth leaving the foster care system. And she highlighted the difficult transition to adulthood without a support network. Avant emphasized the commitment to make a difference, step by step, in the lives of these people. It is curious that from the streaming platform they talk about the need and interest in ending the actors’ strike. However, They were the ones who walked away from the negotiating table and refused to offer meaningful counterproposals just a few days ago..