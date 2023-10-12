Netflix gets one of those great spin-offs that, without making much noise, become hits in their own right.

It doesn’t happen often, but sometimes big spin-offs series television programs manage to live up to their original programs in many ways. Cheers had Frasier, Breaking Bad had Better Call Saul and The Big Bang Theory had Young Sheldon, a series that has just been caught by Netflix Spain.

In our country, the childhood adventures of the character who Jim Parsons plays in The Big Bang Theory have been able to be followed from Movistar Plus+. Now, Netflix has licensed the seasons of the series so that we can enjoy them in its catalog.

Will this be Saturday October 14 when the series created by Chuck Lorre y Steven Molaro is available for Sheldon Cooper fans on Netflix.

Iain Armitage He plays the nine-year-old iteration – at the beginning of the series – of Sheldon Cooper, a bright, if somewhat peculiar, young man with a family that is also not very normal in many ways.

El spin-off de The Big Bang Theory llega a Netflix

Joining Armitage in the cast of Young Sheldon, we have Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, Cait Pool, Doc Farrow, Montana Jordan, Mckenna Grace, Wyatt McClure y Danielle Pinnock.

Of the entire cast of main characters in The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon is, by far, the one who resonated with the audience the most due to his geeky personality and misanthropic tendencies.

Young Sheldon helps us get to know Jim Parsons’ character better in the main series and better understand how he became the physicist who lived for years with Leonard in the apartment across from Penny’s.

Netflix takes over a very enjoyable series that features six seasons and a seventh in production that, for now, will be the last, unless CBS renews it. Remember, starting this Saturday, you can enjoy it on the red platform.