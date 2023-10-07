We could say that Netflix canceled some series based on many variants and in this case it was Vikings: Valhalla, which with this third season that premieres soon can be said to be the end of the series.

The news was confirmed in a statement published by Variety from co-creator and executive producer Jeb Stuart, who thanked fans for following the series during his tenure. Vikings: Valhalla was a sequel and spin-off to History’s fan-favorite series Vikings. This news means that the upcoming third season of Vikings: Valhalla, set to premiere sometime in 2024, will now be its last.

“I am very grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald and Freydis. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know and have today. done just that,” Stuart said. “I hope that when audiences see the new season, they are excited by all the new heights we have taken these heroes to. When we started this project 5 years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to create a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying… Of course, with real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense in as to the story that will end the journeys of Leif, Freydis and Harald. with our third season. And we really can’t wait for fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of the story.”

A spin-off of the History Channel series “Vikings,” “Valhalla” followed the legendary stories of explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) and Norse prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

season 3 of Vikings: Valhalla will arrive on Netflix in 2024.