Bringing One Piece from the anime to a live-action version was quite a challenge, but for the boss of Netflix he had an even bigger challenge.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confessed that casting for who would play Luffy in the live-action version of One Piece was one of the most difficult jobs in the company’s history, placing it alongside notoriously difficult jobs like that of Walter Scobell’s young Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project or the death of Kirby Howell-Baptiste in The Sandman.

Sarandos revealed in Netflix’s Q3 2023 earnings interview that One Piece ranked No. 1 in 84 countries, which was “something Stranger Things couldn’t do, and Wednesday couldn’t do either,” before identifying a central reason. for this in Luffy’s casting. “Iñaki Godoy, who stars in the show, was… one of the most difficult casting challenges in the history of our original programming was who will play Monkey D. Luffy,” Sarandos said.

“And he was right under our noses, right in our family of talent,” he adds. “We discovered him a couple of years ago and we had him on this big show on our Mexican series called Who Killed Sara?, and then we were able to put him on this, and now he’s a global superstar. So this is that kind of “It’s something that can be done well, something that is difficult to copy and that gives us a kind of competitive space against our competitors, being able to do it more and more.”

Iñaki Godoy the perfect choice

The casting team considered hundreds of actors to play Luffy and none had the perfect combination of “heart, warmth and chemistry” needed to make the audience “fall in love with these characters.” According to One Piece director Marc Jobst, “Godoy had exactly that, demonstrating it by doing “something crazy and off-script, very deliberately, and it was like, ‘Oh, okay, it’s got some sass and some charm, and some sass,’” Jobst added. Godoy was personally endorsed by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda and the anime’s Japanese voice actress Mayumi Tanaka. Oda said that “I can’t imagine anyone else playing him.”

Netflix Live Action One Piece

About One Piece

Based on the best-selling manga in Japanese history, by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is an adventure on the high seas, legendary like no other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has always longed for freedom, so he leaves his town to undertake a dangerous journey in search of the mythical treasure that legends talk about, ONE PIECE, and become the King of the Pirates. . If he wants to achieve it, he will have to assemble the best crew and get a ship to scan every corner of the vast oceans, be faster than the Marines and outwit very dangerous rivals without stopping.

Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji) are the protagonists of ‘ONE PIECE’, a live-action pirate adventure created in collaboration with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are the writers, executive producers and creators. Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements also serve as executive producers. Rounding out the cast are Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward and Chioma Umeala.