One of the biggest threats to big streaming companies, like Netflix, Apple and Disney, has been piracy, specifically through IPTV services. But, it seems that the giants are regaining ground.

According to a recent report by Cordcuttersnews, they have managed to shut down several of the most important IPTV services in the world. Uptobox and Uptostream, two pillars in the world of digital piracy, operated by offering their users access to vast libraries of content, including copyrighted film and television titles.

These platforms attracted a massive audience, especially from France, Indonesia, India and Mexico, registering impressive 1.5 billion visits in just the last three years in force.

Let’s visualize the impact: Imagine that each inhabitant of Madrid accessed this service approximately 217 times in that three-year period. That is, you could have seen all the League matches for free (or for a much lower price), plus the ones that interested you the most in the Champions League and the Cup.

If he had paid it, it would have cost him around 1,620 euros in total with the Movistar all-football package (45 euros per month). That gives us an idea of ​​the magnitude of the problem for rights holders and consumer concerns. If we multiply by the number of visits to the sites, imagine the money lost. On Netflix, for example, we are talking about 467.64 euros for a standard account.

An alliance of large entertainment companies against piracy

The closure has not been due to an individual effort. The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), which represents a growing number of media companies including Netflix, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Sony and more, is behind this closure. ACE has been dedicated to protecting the legal market and reducing digital piracy.

Jan van Voorn, senior representative of ACE, stated: “The action we announced today demonstrates that even the most sophisticated hacking operations are not above the law.” This strong statement underlines the industry’s determination to protect its content and copyright.

The alliance arises in a context in which a screenwriters’ strike is ending, and the actors’ strike is about to end, through which salary improvements have been achieved for creators and artists, more protection against artificial intelligence and more payments for subsequent rights.

Of course, users will pay for everything in price increases. Streaming companies have also made shared accounts impossible and are increasingly adding advertising-supported modalities. In sport, it is now practically impossible to watch matches openly, or without an expensive monthly subscription.

Big closures, one after another, and the same user response

Flawless closed a few months ago with sentences of up to 30 years in prison. During its existence it provided broadcasts to over 50,000 households in the UK, and while its discontinuation was celebrated by rights holders, the public lamented the loss of affordable access to sporting events they claim cannot be afforded.

The large macro operation in the Netherlands that resulted in the seizure of a data center with 1,200 servers for illegal IPTV streams was expected to be a success. Approximately one million households in Europe were affected by the closure, with costs estimated at €93 million a year for pirated services.

Despite this effort, illegal services resumed operations, quickly adapting and reconnecting with their customers. The failure highlighted the complexity of completely eradicating illegal IPTV platforms.

Zoro.to, the main pirate anime site with 205 million monthly visits, changed its name to Aniwatch to avoid sanctions from Google and anti-piracy services. Although the platform maintains its content, this move seeks to restart the count of links removed by the DCMA, avoiding a potential block.

The change generated discontent among users, and is a reflection of the tactics used by pirate sites to continue operating despite legal measures in a sector with less persecution than football.

New regulations to combat piracy

This same year, especially promoted by the sports sector and organizations such as the Premiere or La Liga, new legal weapons have been obtained, such as the real-time blocking of potentially pirated ISPs before they broadcast the content.

In addition, the League itself has expressed its intention to block torrents, devices with the possibility of playing illegal content and even the authority to get into private phones to delete applications.

ACE’s actions show how seriously it takes content protection. But it is also a reminder of the need for affordable and accessible services. One question remains in the air. Without doubting the multimillion-dollar illegal profits that some make from piracy. Would this be possible if there was an affordable service for the user?

How much does all this effort to fight against illegal content cost? What would happen if this entire budget were lowered in prices? If large platforms can offer varied content at reasonable prices, could we see a decrease in demand for pirated services that, on the other hand, resurface again and again after being closed?

In an era where content is king, protecting copyright is essential, but for whom? Only for distributors or creators? While platforms like Netflix, Apple and Disney celebrate this closure, the challenge continues. Demand for affordable, quality content remains high, and the market will have to adapt, one way or another.