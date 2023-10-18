In the top 10 series Netflix most views in history, the Spanish series Elite says goodbye to us. Without a doubt to boost the audience for season 7 that premieres this week, it announces its finale for the next season.

Coincidentally, today the final season of Cuéntame how happened, another successful Spanish series that is ending, premiered. Elite will end with 8 seasonsa great achievement when it comes to Netflix, used to taking the ax to series when they are minimally outflanked in audience.

The viewing data for Elite in seasons 5 and 6 had fallen, and that is probably why Netflix has decided to end it. Fans will appreciate that he doesn’t cut it short, as he has done with so many others, allowing for a final season that should leave all the plots closed.

The Elite series ends in season 8

Elite is a series produced by Zeta Studios, and created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona. It debuted on Netflix on October 5, 2018.

It takes place at the private school for the rich Las Encinas, which is revolutionized when it accepts some students without resources. A murder occurs, but everything becomes complicated when trying to discover the murderer. This recurring plot has been repeated in most seasons, where flashbacks of past times are mixed with events that take place in the present.

Perhaps this repetition is what has taken its toll on the serieswhich lost audience in seasons 5 and 6, although it has always remained at a good level.

It is currently in the Top 10 of the most viewed non-English speaking series in Netflix history.. Seasons 3 and 4 reached around 50 million views worldwide during the first 91 days of broadcast:

This achievement is what has surely made Netflix allow them to film a final season, to leave everything well closed. A luxury available to very few series today.

Elite says goodbye to us, leaving a gap between the series focused on youth audiencesalthough it has had good audiences in all age groups.

This Friday, October 20, it premieres on Netflix season 7 of Elite, so the announcement of the finale now aims to increase the audience of this premiere season.

Netflix has not confirmed when Elite season 8 will premierebut taking into account that it has not been filmed yet, we will still have to wait to see it.