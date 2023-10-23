Netflix is ​​once again in the news and no, this time it is not a new movie or series. In this case, the streaming platform has announced the end of support on older devices. Starting October 16, several of them will not be able to access Netflix content, which has raised alarm bells among users.

One of the reported cases in this regard comes from a Reddit user, who shared his experience. According to him, his mother’s Blu-ray player is no longer compatible with Netflix, and they have received a message indicating that the application will not be available on that device from the aforementioned date.

What is the reason behind this decision by Netflix? First of all, security and user experience are key factors. Older devices that cannot be updated can present security problems, putting the integrity of all those who want to enjoy their content at risk.

Additionally, these devices often run slower, which can lead to errors when playing content. Since Netflix is ​​constantly evolving, it seems that maintaining outdated devices has become unviable for the company.

Netflix

So what can Netflix users who are affected by this decision do?

The only solution is to purchase a new compatible device. Netflix has enabled a web page where users can check a list of compatible devices, whether they are streaming media players, televisions or consoles, as you can see in the image above.

With all this, It is likely that you will receive an email with one of the following messages: “Netflix is ​​no longer available on this device. Please visit netflix.com/compatibledevices for a list of compatible devices” or “Netflix will no longer be available on this device after the [FECHA]. Visit netflix.com/compatibledevices for a list of compatible devices.”

Mention that at the moment Netflix has not made available to everyone a list of the devices that are no longer compatible, but, reportedly believed to be those between 10 and 14 years old, especially products from television brands such as Toshiba, Samsung or Sony.