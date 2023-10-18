Netflix announced this Wednesday a price increase. The streaming giant will update the rate of the Basic and Premium plans in United States, United Kingdom and France, that is, in subscription alternatives that do not include advertising. The Basic plan with ads, remember, disappeared from the first two markets.

The news comes at the same time that the company has informed investors that in the last quarter it gained 9 million subscribers, an achievement that has exceeded analysts’ estimates. This is an achievement that has been attributed primarily to the firm’s efforts to prevent account sharing.

Developing.