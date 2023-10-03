Netflix is ​​preparing to raise the price of its subscription globally. Although the streaming giant has not made an official announcementl, the news comes to us from the Wall Street Journal, which has obtained the information after speaking with sources close to the subject.

According to the American newspaper, the increase will only impact the plans without advertising, leaving the cheaper alternatives with ads offered by the company exempt. It is unknown, however, how the rates would be in the different markets.

Price increase globally, but first in the United States and Canada

Over time we have seen that, when it comes to implementing a price increase, Netflix does not usually do so in all markets at the same time. This time, we would witness the same dynamic, with some countries affected before others.

The United States and Canada, which saw their subscription prices increase in January 2022, will be the first to receive the increase prepared by the streaming giant. Then it will reach the other markets in which the platform operates.

If we focus on Spain, the last increase came in October 2021. After that change, the Standard Plan went from 11.99 to 12.99 euros per month, and the Premium Plan from 15.99 to 17.99 euros per month. The Basic Plan maintained its price of 7.99 euros per month.

‘One Piece’, one of Netflix’s hits

It should be noted, however, that a new offer was added in this market on November 10 of last year. We are talking about the Standard Plan with ads for 5.49 euros per month, a cheaper alternative for all those followers of the service.

The big question that remains is when these rate changes will arrive. Although we do not have a defined timelinethe sources consulted by the American newspaper indicate that the increases will occur when the strikes affecting Hollywood end.

Specifically, two conflicts are mentioned: the writers’ strike and the actors’ strike. The first, apparently, has come to an end, while the second still continues to paralyze part of the entertainment industry, complicating the streaming giant’s plans.

We will have to be attentive to know when the increases will arrive that will only impact the ad-free plans. In the world of Netflix not everything has been increases. Thirty countries have paid less for their subscription since February of this year.

