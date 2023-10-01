The month of October begins and like every beginning of the month, the most famous and most far-reaching streaming platform in the world, Netflix, announces its new programming of the month..

Get ready to discover new series, new seasons, the inclusion of movies and many other programs, which will be available for your entertainment time, whether with family, friends or alone, so check the list and schedule the date of your most anticipated premieres on Netflix.

SERIES

True Blood: Season 1 (AVAILABLE) True Blood: Season 2 (AVAILABLE) True Blood: Season 3 (AVAILABLE) True Blood: Season 4 (AVAILABLE) True Blood: Season 5 (AVAILABLE) True Blood: Season 6 (AVAILABLE) True Blood : Season 7 (AVAILABLE)

Lupine: Part 3 (10/5/2023)

Nam-soon, a super strong girl (10/7/2023)

Pact of Silence (10/11/2023) The Fall of the House of Usher (10/12/2023) Big Mouth: Season 7 (10/20/2023) Doona! (10/20/2023) Elite: Season 7 (10/20/2023)

FILMS

Mean Girls (AVAILABLE)

Supercool (AVAILABLE)

Dancer (10/6/2023) Invitation to a Murder (10/6/2023) Fair Play (10/6/2023) Blanquita (10/13/2023) Disco Inferno (10/20/2023) Flashback (Coming Soon) The business of pain (10/27/2023)

DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS

Beckham (4/10/2023)

The great vaping: Rise and fall of Juul (10/11/2023) Life on our planet (10/25/2023)

CHILDREN AND FAMILY

Mini Spies (13/10/2023)

Strawberry Shortcake: Autumn Special (10/15/2023)

Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (10/16/2023) Alvin and the Chipmunks: Adventure on Wheels (10/22/2023) Alvin and the Chipmunks 2 (10/22/2023) Alvin and the Chipmunks 3 (10/22/2023) ) Princess Power: Season 2 (10/23/2023)

ANIME

*Release dates are subject to change.

