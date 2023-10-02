The month has begun and new content is in order, but Netflix, the streaming service with millions of subscribers, has original productions around the world, which are programs that you will not see anywhere else.

Find out what the new Netflix original content is and enjoy great stories that are seen all over the world.

SERIES

Lupine: Part 3 (10/5/2023)

Nam-soon, a super strong girl (10/7/2023)

Pact of Silence (10/11/2023) The Fall of the House of Usher (10/12/2023) Big Mouth: Season 7 (10/20/2023) Doona! (10/20/2023) Elite: Season 7 (10/20/2023)

FILMS

Ballerina (6/10/2023)

Invitation to a murder (10/6/2023)

Fair Play (10/6/2023) Disco Inferno (10/20/2023) Flashback (Coming Soon) The Business of Pain (10/27/2023)

DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS

Beckham (4/10/2023)

The great vaping: Rise and fall of Juul (10/11/2023)

Life on our planet (10/25/2023)

CHILDREN AND FAMILY

Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (16/10/2023)

Princess Power: Season 2 (10/23/2023)

ANIME

*Release dates are subject to change.

