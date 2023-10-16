This October there are new contents on Netflix, the most famous streaming platform in the world with millions of subscribers on the planet, which offers original productions and are programs that you will not see anywhere else.

SERIES

Lupine: Part 3 (AVAILABLE) Nam-soon, a super strong girl (AVAILABLE) Pact of Silence (AVAILABLE) The Fall of the House of Usher (AVAILABLE)

Big Mouth: Temporada 7 (20/10/2023)

Will! (20/10/2023)

Elite: Season 7 (10/20/2023)

FILMS

Dancer (AVAILABLE) Invitation to Murder (AVAILABLE) Fair Play (AVAILABLE)

Disco Inferno (20/10/2023)

Flashback (Coming soon)

The business of pain (10/27/2023)

DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS

Beckham (4/10/202 AVAILABLE 3) The Great Vaping: Rise and Fall of Juul (AVAILABLE)

Life on our planet (10/25/2023)

CHILDREN AND FAMILY

Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (DISPONIBLE)

Princess Power: Season 2 (10/23/2023)

ANIME

