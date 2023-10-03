Do you want to see good horror movies to enjoy during Halloween 2023? Well, take note of these ten films that are on Netflix.

There are 10 Netflix movies that are ideal to watch on Halloween. The month of October brings with it the anticipation of Halloween Day. A festival that invites you to immerse yourself in the world of terror and the supernatural. The world’s leading streaming platform offers a wide selection of movies to satisfy the appetites of genre lovers.

Next, we bring them the 10 best horror movies on Netflix to enjoy this holiday of suspense and horror. If you want to celebrate Halloween 2023 in style, you are obliged to see them!

1) A quiet place (2018)

Paramount Pictures

A peaceful place is a horror and suspense film directed by John Krasinski, released in 2018. The plot takes place in a post-apocalyptic future, where the Earth has been invaded by creatures who are blind but highly sensitive to sound. The story follows a family composed of Lee Abbott (played by John Krasinski), his wife Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and his children, who fight to survive in this dangerous world. It is available on Netflix.

2) The Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Exorcist: The Beginning is a horror film directed by Renny Harlin and released in 2004. It is a prequel to the famous horror film “The Exorcist” (1973). The plot follows Father Lankester Merrin (played by Stellan Skarsgård), a priest haunted by his traumatic experiences during World War II. It is also available on Netflix.

3) The Curse (2020) is available on Netflix

A house haunted by a vengeful spirit curses all those who enter the place, leading them to a violent death.

4) Slenderman (2018)

Slenderman is a horror film released in 2018, based on the fictional character known as Slenderman, who became popular on the internet as part of an urban legend and popular culture phenomenon. You can enjoy this movie on Netflix.

5) Curse of Chucky (2013)

Chucky’s curse is a horror film released in 2013, which is part of the Chucky film franchise, known for its iconic doll possessed by a serial killer. You can see this movie in the Netflix catalog.

6) Nobody will get out of here alive (2021) is a Netflix horror movie

A young Mexican girl, desperate and undocumented, moves to a run-down boarding house in Cleveland. It is the beginning of an unexpected nightmare. Nobody will get out of here alive can be seen on Netflix.

7) The Old Ways (2020)

Cristina, a journalist with Mexican roots, travels to her ancestors’ home in Veracruz to investigate a story of witchcraft and healers. There, she is kidnapped by a group of locals, who claim that she is possessed by the devil and needs to be exorcised. As she tries to escape this nightmarish situation, the woman begins to believe that perhaps her captors are right. The Old Ways is available on Netflix.

8) The privilege (2022)

A well-to-do teenager and his friends, students at an elite high school, uncover a sinister conspiracy while investigating a series of strange supernatural events. The privilege is a horror movie that you can watch on Netflix.

9) Blood Red Sky (2021) is a Netflix film

A woman with a mysterious blood disease is forced into action when a group of terrorists hijacks a late-night transatlantic flight. In order to protect her son, she will have to reveal her dark secret and unleash the inner monster that she has always tried to hide. Blood Red Sky is a Netflix Original. And, therefore, it can be seen in its streaming catalog.

10) The Apostle (2018)

The Apostle is a horror and suspense film directed and written by Gareth Evans, released in 2018. The plot follows Thomas Richardson (played by Dan Stevens), a desperate man who travels to a remote island in search of his sister, Jennifer, who has been kidnapped by a religious sect. A great movie that you can enjoy on Netflix during the Halloween celebration.