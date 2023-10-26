loading…

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli PM who declared war against Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Prime Minister Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has declared war against Hamas.

The decision was taken after the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm on October 7 2023, a shocking attack that killed more than 1,400 people in Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu is one of the most striking figures in Israeli political history. He is known as a controversial figure, a strong and firm leader.

Netanyahu’s Political Career

Benjamin Netanyahu was born on October 21, 1949, in Tel Aviv, Israel and grew up in Jerusalem.

He spent most of his teenage years living in the Philadelphia area, United States (US), where his father was; renowned Jewish historian Benzion Netanyahu, works as a professor.

In 1967, he returned to Israel to serve in an elite unit of the Israel Defense Forces; “Sayeret Matkal”. He took part in a number of military operations, including the dramatic rescue of the passengers on the hijacked Sabena plane.

Netanyahu returned to the United States that same year and received a degree in architecture and business administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

In 1976, he worked at the Boston Consulting Group, but returned to Israel after the death of Yoni, his oldest brother, who was killed while trying to free hostages from a hijacked Air France plane in Uganda.

During his service in Israel’s special forces, Netanyahu became highly experienced in military operations and counterterrorism—experience that would be invaluable in his political career.